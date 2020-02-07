Over 8,000 people sign petition defending Franklin Graham's UK tour

Over 8,000 people have signed a petition defending Franklin Graham's tour of the UK this summer.

The petition was launched on CitizenGo by Voice for Justice UK, a Christian campaign group that shares Graham's traditional view of marriage and sexuality.

It follows the cancellation of his evangelistic events by all seven of the venues that had been booked for the tour, among them the Glasgow Hydro, ACC Liverpool and ICC Wales.

The venues pulled out after coming under pressure from LGBT+ campaigners.

Accusing protesters of waging a "campaign of vilification", the petition asks the UK Government to investigate Graham's "bullying opponents for hate crimes".

"Ideologues intent on imposing their rebranded views on society are increasingly trying to drive Christians out of the public arena," it reads.

"In a democratic society committed to the rule of law, how can these venomous and intimidatory tactics – that drive out someone who has done no wrong, and who hasn't broken the law – ever be acceptable?

"How is it possible that those attacking Mr Graham should be allowed to be so intolerant and bigoted, categorically refusing the right of Bible-believing Christians to defend their faith?"

It goes on to call on the Government to uphold Article 9 of the Human Rights Act 1998, protecting the right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion, and to manifest these beliefs in public.

It adds that religion and belief form one of the nine protected characteristics under the Equality Act 2010.

"We call for Mr Graham's bullying opponents to be investigated for hate crimes, and for Her Majesty's Government to defend the right of Christians to practise and manifest their belief without intimidation or pressure," the petition concludes.

Graham has said his tour will go ahead despite the cancellations and that he is considering legal action.