'One Piece' Chapter 862 spoilers: Will Luffy win the battle?
Who is going to die? Who will lose the fight in "One Piece" chapter 862? While some fear that it could end up like the infamous slaughtering of the protagonists in "The Red Wedding" episode of "Game of Thrones," many believe that an interesting battle will take place.
Little is known about the upcoming chapter, but rumor has it that conspiracies will be unveiled from this chapter onward. Reports suggest that in chapter 862, the operation to assassinate Big Mom will commence. However, the elaborate plan that the protagonists have concocted will have a big setback. The groom, Sanji, might not be able to defeat his bride, Pudding, who is, unlike him, eager to defeat him.
Sanji, best known for being a Casanova falls easily in love with beautiful women. Reports say that his inclination to women of beauty will make him hesitate to eliminate Pudding. Hence, one of Luffy's colleagues will have to replace his role in the plan. Fans believe that the best character to take on Pudding is Sanji's sister Reiju.
To note, Pudding took away some of her memories, giving her a reason and a motive for fighting and eliminating Pudding.
Other rumors claim that Sanji will change his mind, and that Pudding will have plans of her own, plans that Big Mom does not know about.
While many fans are concerned about the inevitable wedding scene, most also fear Caesar (a.k.a. Gastino) double crossing Bege and Luffy at the end of the wedding.
On the other hand, some otaku or anime enthusiasts are also convinced that the conclusion will be a happy one, like the previous battle-centric events in "One Piece." Luffy always manages to defeat his enemies and gain new allies, which will bring him one step closer to realizing his dream of becoming the pirate king.
Chapter 862 has not been revealed; thus, fans should treat the latest claims with a grain of salt.
