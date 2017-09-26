Oculus Rift news: Founder Palmer Luckey excited for new virtual reality company

Virtual Reality (VR) may be the future of entertainment. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Palmer Luckey, the founder of the Oculus Rift VR, is now ready for a new perspective, as the former CEO has announced that he will be establishing another virtual reality (VR) tech company.

Luckey announced at the Tokyo Game Show (TGS) this month that his new VR company already has plans for the future. This was during a conference in TGS, which was organized by HTC, a primary competitor of Oculus.

However, not much is known about the said new company since Luckey has been discreet about the details. The former CEO said he could not talk about it yet, but he expressed his hope for the new venture. The new unnamed company will reportedly also involve VR products.

Six months earlier, the VR specialist was compelled to step down as the CEO of the Oculus Rift project due to a backlash regarding his funding of a pro-Donald Trump organization. Facebook, the owner of the Oculus project, saw to it that Luckey left the company.

The issue caused him to detach himself from the Oculus brand, as well as abandon his progress on the Oculus Rift VR, focusing instead on being a VR guru. He told his fans during the TGS, "Don't think of me as an Oculus person. Just think of me as a VR person. Everything. Sony, HTC, other companies. Everything." He then expressed his support for any VR company brand, regardless of the owners. That said, this may change with the introduction of his new company.

Luckey also seems to be having unresolved issues with Facebook, as he stated that there are companies that make themselves appear to care about the whole world and the global market but misappropriate their funds. He did not directly mention the social media company, but Trusted Reviews suggested that it may have been directed towards Facebook.

For now, the former Oculus Rift VR CEO is keeping himself busy with his interest in VR tech. While his plans may be vague at the moment, he has indicated an interest in making a project based on the anime "Sword Art Online," where humans can enter a VR game world using headsets. Fans should then stay tuned, as Luckey may have a surprise announcement just around the corner.