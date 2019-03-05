Nigeria counts the cost of terrorism: 205 dead in February

There were at least 60 terrorist attacks in Nigeria's Middle Belt in February, according to analysis by International Christian Concern.

A total of 205 people died in the attacks launched by Islamist Boko Haram and Muslim Fulani militants. Of these, Boko Haram was responsible for the deaths of 126 people, 83 of whom were civilians. Fulani militants were responsible for at least 79 deaths.

Reuters President Buhari has been re-elected as Nigeria's president and faces calls to address the security situation.

While Islamism is one of the drivers of the conflict, ethnic tensions and economic pressure also play a part as commercial farmed and mining encroaches on Fulani pastoral lands.

The Nigerian government has been criticised for its failure to halt the attacks. According to ICC, 'Despite these violent attacks, there have been no major attempts by the Nigerian government to hold the Fulani accountable or disarm them. The recent re-election of President Buhari ensures that the government will remain dormant as the perpetrators continue to inflict suffering in Nigeria.

'Although Buhari assured Nigerians that Boko Haram would be a "thing of the past" if he were re-elected, there is little confidence that militant groups will be defeated in 2019.'

According to Global Terrorism Index's 2018 ranking, Nigeria remains the third 'Most Terrorized Country' for the fourth consecutive year.