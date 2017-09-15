New Carrie Underwood theme song debuts at 'Sunday Night Football' game

Carrie Underwood at the 2015 CMT Awards in Nashville, Tennessee. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Seven-time Grammy winner Carrie Underwood is the singer of this year's "Sunday Night Football" (SNF) theme, titled "Oh, Sunday Night," which made its debut at the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants last Sept. 10.

The new "SNF" theme song is a remake of "Somethin' Bad," which was originally a collaboration between Underwood and Miranda Lambert. "Oh, Sunday Night" will be the theme for the 2017–2018 National Football League (NFL) season, following "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night."

The theme song's music video features 10 player appearances including Antonio Brown, Derek Carr, Travis Kelce, Julio Jones, Patrick Peterson and Dak Prescott, among others. Two of the 10 are members of the Oakland Raiders. Furthermore, these players combined have a total of four Super Bowl rings, 30 Pro Bowl selections and six first-round draft picks.

The 2017–2018 season marks Underwood's fifth consecutive time to sing the "SNF" theme, following the footsteps of five-time Grammy-winner Faith Hill.

"They always feel like they make everything bigger and grander than the year before," Underwood said in an interview with Variety. "Here I feel like they wanted a theme of unity amongst all the sports fans. Everybody's tuning in. Everybody's got their teams that they are rooting for."

The country singer worked with writers Chris DeStefano, Brett James and Priscilla Renea to tweak the lyrics and add more sincerity to the song.

Underwood's husband, former Nashville Predators captain Mike Fisher, agreed that the song manifested the spirit of American football.

"My husband loved it," Underwood shared. "He would listen to it before playoff games. He was like 'I want everyone to hear it!' and I had to tell him 'You can't do that. You can't play it in the locker room.' But it was a good indicator that we were on the right track."