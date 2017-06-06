New Bible video project 'revolutionises' the Gospel stories of Jesus

x

A creative new Bible project has brought the Gospel of Matthew to cinematic realisation – now bringing Jesus' life from all four Gospels into a vivid new form.

The video series from 'The Lumo Project' uses the narrative and dialogue from Matthew's Gospel, brings Jesus' ministry to life using with high production values and a realistic visualisation of first century Palestine. Previously completed late last year, The Gospel of Matthew can now be watched for free via The YouVersion 'Bible App'.

YouVersion described the endeavour: 'The Gospel of Matthew lets you witness Jesus' life firsthand, from the perspective of one of his closest friends, his disciple Matthew...See the prophet John baptize Jesus. Watch Jesus deliver his Sermon on the Mount, then miraculously feed 5,000 people.

'Witness his crucifixion...followed soon after by his glorious resurrection. The Gospel of Matthew is available for you to start enjoying now, in this all-new series of short video clips: in the Bible App, at Bible.com, or on your Apple TV.'

The Lumo Project has previously completed feature-length realisations of the Gospels of Mark, Luke and John, which it says 'revolutionise the way we experience and understand the story of Jesus'.

As its website writes: 'The Lumo Project is a versatile educational resource that can be seen and heard by a truly global audience as it can be dubbed into any translation and all languages. This pioneering educational resource is designed to promote biblical literacy for everyone, irrespective of faith.

'We use the very latest historical research to recreate authentic first century Palestine. Breaking from the stereotypical westernised Jesus, the Lumo Project redefines the standard of visual biblical media.'

The Gospel of Matthew can be watched here.