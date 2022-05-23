New 42-mile walking route links Bradford and Ripon Cathedrals

A new 42-mile recreational trail has been launched that takes in two cathedrals and a Christian World Heritage Site.

The Yorkshire Heritage Way runs from Bradford Cathedral to Ripon Cathedral and is the creation of the Burley Bridge Association (BBA) and Ramblers Lower Wharfedale.

Its launch coincides with the 1350th anniversary of Ripon Cathedral, the oldest among England's cathedrals, having been consecrated by St Wilfrid in 672 AD.

The route takes walkers past the Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and across diverse landscapes, from urban Bradford, through moors, woodlands and streams, to quaint Ripon.

Other highlights on the Yorkshire Heritage Way include Brimham Rocks and two UNESCO World Heritage Sites - the model village of Saltaire and the ruins of Fountains Abbey.

Fountains Abbey was built in the 12th century to house Cistercian monks but fell victim to Henry VIII's Dissolution of the Monasteries in the 16th century.

Walkers can visit the spectacular ruins and cross Butterton Bridge, a 13th century pack horse bridge and Scheduled Monument near Sawley that was built by the monks.

The new route has been made possible by a community grant.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: "This newly developed route will enable people in the communities surrounding it to explore their local area on foot, benefiting their health, wellbeing and everyday lives."