Muslim New Yorker claims she had affair with fired pastor Carl Lentz

A Muslim woman claims to have had a months-long sexual relationship with fired Hillsong NYC pastor Carl Lentz.

The 34-year-old designer named only as Ranin told The Sun that she was in a relationship with Lentz for five months and that they only broke up last week after his wife discovered their messages.

Lentz was fired last week by Hillsong over "moral failures" and later confessed to marital unfaithfulness.

Ranin told The Sun that they had had more than a fling.

"I wasn't there for just sex, we both found comfort and a deep, special connection with each other. I am very hurt because we both feel the same way about each other," she said.

"He loves me and I love him. It was a love relationship that wasn't planned. It wasn't just a fling or just a sexual relationship."

She claims that they got talking at Domino Park in Brooklyn back in May and that the conversation was initiated by the pastor.

She says she had no idea Lentz was a famous pastor and that he had claimed to be a sports agent.

"I have no knowledge of the Christian world, I'm Muslim," she said.

Lentz, 42, has been married to Laura for 17 years. The couple have three children together.

Ranin said Lentz told her he had "absolutely never strayed outside of his marriage before and was feeling guilty."

"But he told me that when he met me, God told him to tell me that I need to know my worth and there's something special about me," she said.

She says Lentz came over last week to "say goodbye in person" and tell her he hoped she could one day "forgive him" for the pain he caused.

Following his firing, Lentz said he was trying to build back trust with his wife.

"I was unfaithful in my marriage, the most important relationship in my life and held accountable for that. This failure is on me, and me alone and I take full responsibility for my actions," he said.

"I now begin a journey of rebuilding trust with my wife, Laura and my children and taking real time to work on and heal my own life and seek out the help that I need."