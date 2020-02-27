MPs hear the case for better palliative care over legalising assisted suicide

Staff writer
Lisa Cameron MP (SNP), Mary Glindon MP (Labour), Derek Thomas MP (Conservative), Dr Whitehouse(Photo: SPUC)

A palliative care specialist was at the House of Commons this week to encourage MPs to uphold the current law on assisted suicide and work towards improving palliative care.

The case against assisted suicide was made at an event earlier this week organised by the Society for the Protection of Unborn Children (SPUC) and hosted by SNP MP Lisa Cameron. 

Dr Dominic Whitehouse, a doctor working in palliative care, told MPs from across the political spectrum that based on his own medical experience, legalising assisted suicide would affect vulnerable patients by creating a pressure on them to die. 

He presented evidence from the US showing that in 2018, over half of those killed by assisted suicide in Washington state (51%) and in the state of Oregon (54%) said they had decided to end their lives because of the burden on family and friends.

"I have shown you why legalisation of physician assisted suicide would be a bad idea, and likely to harm patients, doctors and the public at large, and shown you how, on the other hand, good palliative care, properly funded, and equitably available, is the humane answer to suffering at the end of life," Dr Whitehouse said. 

"It should be our promise to our citizens at the end of their lives whenever they need it."

Campaign groups in the UK are calling for a change to the law to legalise assisted suicide but research suggests strong reservations among medical professionals, with one recent poll by the Royal College of Physicians finding that 84% of palliative specialists said they would be unwilling to assist in a patient's death. 

Ms Cameron said she hoped that Tuesday's event would persuade many of her colleagues in Parliament "to seriously consider the implications of and their position on legalizing assisted dying".

"Debating matters of life and death is one of the most important things we do as MPs, and it was excellent getting this insight from a doctor who works at the front line of these issues," she said. 

Most Read

  1. Drag queen 'quite clearly' should not have been invited to primary school, says Education Secretary

  2. Council apologises to parents after school visit by drag queen

  3. New Disney-Pixar movie, Onward, to have lesbian heroine

  4. I may be a Jew but there was no way I could support a Holocaust memorial next to the Houses of Parliament

  5. 1,500% increase in teen girls diagnosed with gender dysphoria in Sweden

  6. Hundreds more churches go contactless thanks to Visa partnership

  7. Churches destroyed in Boko Haram attack

  8. Why keep Lent?

  9. Pro-life campaigner defends displaying abortion images in Stella Creasy's constituency

More News

  1. transgender

    One man's painful gender detransition journey

  2. church

    We can't allow consumerism to cheapen our understanding of God's grace

  3. entertainment

    Entertainment has replaced Jesus as the way, the truth, the life

  4. cadbury

    Cadbury chocolate and the Christian connection

  5. headphones

    Reaching out to young people is a challenge for many pastors - survey

  6. st-pauls-cathedral

    The implications of Brexit for the issues that concern Christians

  7. mark-zuckerberg

    'I've become more religious,' says Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg