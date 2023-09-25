Most Scottish voters support assisted suicide bill - poll

A majority of Scottish voters support proposals to allow terminally ill people to end their lives, according to a new poll.

The poll by YouGov for pro-assisted suicide group, Dignity in Dying, found that over three quarters (77%) of Scottish voters support the plans, with only 12 per cent being against the plans.

A bill outlining proposals to legalise assisted suicide is due to be published before the end of the year. It is being tabled by Lib Dem MSP, Liam McArthur, and has the backing of 36 MSPs from across the parties.

Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf has expressed his opposition to assisted suicide. Speaking earlier this month, he said his opposition had deepened after meeting with disability campaigners who told him they feared being on "the thin end of the wedge when it came to assisted dying".

"They were really worried, particularly after Covid," he told the Daily Record.

"They told me the experiences that they had in terms of Do Not Resuscitate notices. So they were really worried and put forward a very passionate plea to me as First Minister not to support assisted dying."

He called for the debate to take place "with real sensitivity and respect".

Earlier this year, the Church of Scotland dropped its historic opposition to assisted suicide and voted to explore the range of theological views and ethical opinions on the matter within the Church before deciding on its stance at a later date.

Other Christians and faith groups are strongly opposed. They include CARE Scotland, The Christian Institute and the Catholic Church.

In May, the Church of Scotland's former Moderator, the Rt Rev Iain Greenshields, visited the Scottish Parliament with Catholic Bishop John Keenan and Imam Shaykh Hamza Khandwalla to sign a statement urging MSPs to vote against legalising assisted suicide in Scotland.