Minute's silence remembers 10 million lives lost to abortion

Thousands of people across the UK stopped for a minute of silence today to remember the 10 million babies aborted since the introduction of the Abortion Act in 1967.

The minute's silence was marked at 11:41am - the time it was estimated that the ten millionth baby would be aborted since the Act was introduced 55 years ago.

The minute's silence was organised by Right to Life UK, which released a video imagining what the 10 million babies might have become if they had been able to live.

According to the video, half a million would be in their 50s by now, with a further 2 million in their 20s, 30s and 40s. Another 1.5 million would be teenagers and 800,000 would currently be babies or toddlers.

An estimated 2.9 million would be married and millions more would be in a relationship.

A spokesperson for Right To Life UK, Catherine Robinson said: "At 11:41am today, a baby's life was ended by abortion. This baby was the ten millionth baby to have their life ended by abortion in Great Britain.

"People from right across the United Kingdom stopped for a minute of silence to coincide with the tragic ending of this baby's life and to also remember the other 9,999,999 lives that have been lost to abortion across Great Britain."

Latest statistics reveal that a baby was aborted every 2.5 minutes in 2021, with the number of abortions in England and Wales reaching a record high last year at 214,869.

"It is a national tragedy that ten million lives have been lost since the passing of the 1967 Abortion Act, each one a valuable human being who was denied the right to life," Ms Robinson continued.

"Every one of these abortions represents a failure of our society to protect the lives of babies in the womb and a failure to offer full support to women with unplanned pregnancies.

"This day serves as a reminder for people around the country to renew their efforts to do everything they can to help ensure more lives are saved from abortion in the future.

"This includes contacting MPs and asking them to ensure that protections for unborn babies are introduced and safeguards are strengthened to protect both mothers and babies - along with volunteering with pregnancy support centres and undertaking other pro-life activities that support mothers and their children during pregnancy and beyond".