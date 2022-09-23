Mini budget won't help people struggling to get by - charity

Christian food bank charity The Trussell Trust has expressed disappointment at the mini budget announced by the Chancellor today.

It is calling on the government to "urgently revisit" the commitments unveiled today and invest in a "stronger" social security system.

"For a start, benefits need to rise with inflation," it said.

The Trussell Trust said it expects to see more people needing its help this winter.

"Today's mini budget provides no additional support to help people afford the essentials we all need to get by," the charity said.

"As prices continue to rise, we are deeply concerned that we will see more people needing to use food banks this winter."

Today's announcement has been dismissed by critics as a budget for the rich.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announced that the cap on bankers' bonuses has been scrapped, as has the 45% top rate of income tax for the 660,000 richest Brits.

In other changes, the basic rate of income tax has been cut by one penny.

Cuts to stamp duty mean that the £125k tax-free threshold will double to £250k. For first-time buyers, the threshold has been increased from £300,000 to £425,000.

Emma Revie, Trussell Trust CEO, added, "This announcement comes as our food banks continue to provide 50% more parcels to people in recent months than in the same period before the pandemic."