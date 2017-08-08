Michael Schumacher latest health condition news: Updates remain scarce; racer's family launches 'Keep Fighting' initiative

Seven-time Formula One champion Michael Schumacher in 2013 Reuters/Francois Lenoir

Not much has been known regarding Michael Schumacher's slow recovery from a skiing accident back in 2013, and unfortunately, there are no new updates regarding the Formula One racer's condition today as well.

As everyone can recall, Schumacher was on vacation with loved ones in the French Alps when he got into a skiing accident. The legendary racer suffered serious injuries and fell into a coma afterward. He was released from the hospital in 2014 to continue his recovery at home in Switzerland.

Schumacher's friends and family are positive that he will be back to normal, but it could be a long time before it happens and the public sees him again. Previously in December of 2016, the racer's manager, Sabine Kehm, stated that they do not have plans to come out with a statement regarding his health as it is not a public issue, so they will not make any comment about it.

As to why they will not make any further comments, Kehm expressed that this is to protect his legacy, and that any comments made regarding his health condition onward could diminish it. Schumacher has always been known to be a very private person, and is very particular about drawing the line between his personal and professional persona.

Meanwhile, the racer's family have launched an initiative called "Keep Fighting" back in December 2016 as well, with Schumacher's stellar Formula One career and character as its inspiration. It aims to help others power through when faced with tough challenges in life.

Schumacher's wife Corinna stated that they would like to encourage other people to never give up. She, along with the rest of his family, will be managing the initiative on his behalf. Kehm reiterated the statement, saying that the initiative hopes to spread that belief, which does not just apply in racing, but in all aspects of life. This is an attempt to turn the traumatic experience which affected the Formula One legend's family into something positive.