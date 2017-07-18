Michael Schumacher health condition latest news: Friends and family hopeful for his recovery

It has already been nearly four years since Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher fell into a ski accident. Schumacher suffered a serious head injury that left him in a coma for six months; he has been trying to recover ever since.

Unfortunately, updates regarding the racer's health and condition have since been scarce, as family and close friends have preferred to keep this a private matter. However, some people close to Schumacher are optimistic that his condition will improve soon. Formula One team principal Ross Brawn shared to The Guardian back in November 2016 that his condition was improving slowly, and that they were visiting him everyday and praying for his recovery.

Schumacher's former boss Luca di Montezemolo also expressed that he knew the racer to be a strong person, and that he would recover soon. The two of them were very close during the 11 years that Schumacher was racing with Ferrari. Di Montezemolo also shared that he always wore the watch given to him by Schumacher.

Willi Weber, Schumacher's former manager, also had the racer in his thoughts. However, according to Express, he stated that Schumacher's family was not telling him anything, claiming that they were worried that he might reveal something about his condition. Weber then shared that he would never publicize anything unless he had the permission to do so, and that he would sign any clause of secrecy. Nevertheless, he would always pray for the racer's fast recovery.

On Dec. 29, 2013, Schumacher was on vacation with friends at the French Alps. He got into a skiing accident and suffered a serious head injury. The racer was airlifted to Grenoble hospital where he received immediate treatment and two operations. He fell into a coma, and in 2014 was transferred from the Lausanne hospital to his family home in Geneva, Switzerland where he has been continuing his recovery.