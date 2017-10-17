US
Abortion memorial: Pro-lifers plan to mourn 50th anniversary of 1967 Abortion Act
Reformation 500: With the 'fundamentalism, terror and religious violence' should we really ...
From Zoar to Moriah: 6 church names with a biblical meaning
Bishop of Chester abuse: I am a victim of Victor Whitsey and it cost me everything
Why does Mike Pence continue to serve a President who mocks his beliefs?
Late Bishop of Chester investigated after 13 allegations of abuse
Lost 200-seat Roman theatre revealed near Jerusalem's Western Wall
Prime Minister backs C of E's battle-plan to tackle 'barbaric crime' of modern slavery
Shortage of monks forces abbey closure after nearly 900 years of prayer
Mike Pence wants to 'hang' all gay people, according to Donald Trump

#MeToo: Beth Moore, Kay Warren and other Christians share abuse stories after Harvey Weinstein scandal

Stoyan Zaimov

Living Proof Ministries founder Beth Moore(Facebook/Living Proof Ministries with Beth Moore)

Notable women in Christian leadership positions, such as Beth Moore and Kay Warren, have joined the chorus of thousands of people revealing their stories of sexual assault and harassment under the #MeToo hashtag.

The online movement has been flooded with accounts of abusive pastors and church members.

Actress Alyssa Milano shared on Twitter on Sunday a suggestion from a friend: "If all the women who have been sexually harassed or assaulted wrote 'Me too.' as a status, we might give people a sense of the magnitude of the problem."

The suggestion comes in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal in Hollywood, exposing decades of harassment and multiple allegations of rape aimed at the big-name producer.

Kay WarrenYoutube

Thousands of people, many women but also men, celebrities and people from all walks of life, have since shared their stories or simply used the #MeToo hashtag to indicate they have experienced sexually abusive behavior.

"A well meaning mentor told me at 25 that people couldn't handle hearing about sexual abuse and it would sink my ministry. It didn't. #MeToo," popular evangelist and Christian author Beth Moore tweeted on Sunday.

Russell Moore, president of the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission of the Southern Baptist Convention, wrote in response to her tweet: "Thankful that it didn't, and that you still speak out about sexual assault and abuse, no matter what."

Kay Warren, co-founder of Saddleback Church in Lake Forest, California, and wife of megachurch pastor Rick Warren, revealed: "A pedophile molested me when I was a little girl. It's taken decades to heal. #MeToo."

Among the thousands of other stories shared online, many were within a church context.

"The co-pastor of my dad's church and my father, they both molested me. One around 6 the other one around 16, I will probably never heal," wrote one woman.

"Memory that stands out — youth worker (20s/30s?), church sleepover, determined to sleep next to me and share my pillow. I was 13," another woman shared.

Men also shared their experiences, with a user by the name of oddmanout revealing on Monday: "#MeToo. I'm a male raped and sexually assaulted for four years between the ages of 12 and 16 by a school pastor and an older student. I get it."

Beth Moore, who founded Living Proof Ministries, decided to expand on the hashtag by suggesting how victims can get help.

"#WeToo have a voice. For all the times we were bullied into silence, we get to speak up and call wrong WRONG. #WeToo for fewer future," she wrote.

"#WeToo get to stand on solid ground and be counted. We too get to help other girls stand. We too get to say, 'I understand. I believe you,'" the evangelist's message continued.

"#WeToo have dignity. We too have courage. We too can heal. We too have community. We too can be unashamed. We too can see to change," she affirmed.

"#WeToo are loved by God/defended by Christ/upending the darkness/bringing to light/devoted to love."

More News in US
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Related news
Sponsored Articles
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY