Man shouts 'Allahu Akhbar' and assaults priest at Christian wedding

A man has been taking into custody and is awaiting court after shouting 'Allahu Akhbar' at a Spanish wedding.

Last Saturday, the 22-year-old Moroccan man, who has not yet been named, interrupted a Catholic wedding cermony which was being held in Valladolid, Spain. Witnesses say that he ran inside and shouted 'Allahu Ahkbar' which means 'Allah is Great' and tried to throw liturgical objects around him to attack the priest and churchgoers.

The ceremony was put on hold for around 20 minutes as several groosmen stumbled across the altar trying tried to chase the man out of the wedding. They eventually chased the man into a corner of the church and held him outside until police had arrived.

The young man, a student living in Valladolid, was arrested by police at the scene and will be charged for 'disturbing public order, crime against religious feelings and threats.'

A national police source told ABC that he was not armed during the incident, however he had a history of disorderly conduct. PJ Media is among the outlets that reported the incident.

The priest who officiated the wedding in front of about 100 guests told Inversion y Finanzas that the incident started when a 'group of young troublemakers' started making noise at the back of the church.

'Suddenly, someone started to shout and charged at the altar.

'A lot of people, including the bride's mother, were crying, and there were people who had already jumped out of the pews because we did not know whether this person came alone or not, or if he was armed.'

The shocked couple could do nothing but watch in amazement as to what was happening. The priest said that he could not make out for the attacker was saying, however witnesses claimed to hear 'Allah is Great.'

Upon his arrest, police investigated the church for potential explosives before the wedding ceremony could continue.