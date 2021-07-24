Magistrates exonerate street preacher fined by the Met

Staff writer

Joshua Sutcliffe(Photo: Christian Legal Centre)

London magistrates have thrown out a cause against a street preacher who was fined by the Metropolitan Police for evangelising out on the streets on Good Friday in 2020.

Joshua Sutcliffe, 31, was preaching and handing out leaflets with a friend in Camden, north London, on 10 April 2020.

He was detained by officers for supposedly being outdoors without a reasonable excuse and breaching Covid regulations.

He explained that as a pastor and and worship leader, he was allowed to be outside providing charitable services, but officers rejected his explanation and gave him a caution and a fixed penalty notice of £60.

Contesting the fine at the City of London Magistrates Court this month, Mr Sutcliffe said that he had given a homeless man his shoes, something he would not have been able to do if he had only been preaching online.

The fine was overturned by the court, which ruled that Mr Sutcliffe and his friend were "entitled to gather for street evangelising", and that he "had a reasonable excuse as he was travelling to his place of work, as a worship leader."

Commenting on the judgment, Mr Sutcliffe said he had been surrounded by four police officers during the incident, which he had found "very intimidating".

"They treated me like a second-class citizen," he said.

"I am a Christian minister of the gospel, which not so long ago was a treasured and respected vocation in the UK.

"During times of need, people need the hope of the gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ.

"That is what I do on a regular basis, I go to the streets and proclaim the hope and truth of the resurrection of Christ. I was doing this on Good Friday, one of the most important days in the Christian calendar to do this.

"I am very glad the magistrates threw the case out and that reason and justice prevailed."

Andrea Williams, chief executive of the Christian Legal Centre, which supported Mr Sutcliffe, said that while she was pleased he had been acquitted, she was concerned the case had even reached the court.

"We are seeing a lot of inconsistencies from police and the judiciary in these cases," she said.

"Christians have been easy targets for police during the pandemic while other groups gathering in significant numbers have been favoured by the police.

"After being cautioned on Good Friday, Joshua continued to preach, even giving his own shoes to a homeless man and walking home barefoot. This is what Christian witness should have looked like during this time of crisis - ministering to people's physical and spiritual needs.

"Instead, we have seen Christian preachers and pastors, like Joshua, who have a heart for reaching those in great need in their communities fined, arrested and prosecuted for doing so."

Most Read

  1. brian-pounds

    Married Texas Pastor arrested for drugging and raping 15-year-old girl

  2. governor-cuomo

    New York becomes just the 6th U.S. state to ban child marriage

  3. india

    Indian government called to act as Christians suffer increasing attacks

  4. shakespeare

    Shakespeare: a patriarchal, heteronormative, white supremacist?

  5. open-doors

    Government expects to deliver on all persecution report recommendations by 2022

  6. nigeria

    Thousands of Christians killed in Nigeria so far this year

  7. ben-jerrys

    The incredible incoherence of Ben & Jerry's latest policy

More News

  1. harriet-beecher-stowe

    How Harriet Beecher Stowe's Christian faith moved her to challenge slavery

  2. st-edmunds-church

    Many churches saw increase in attendance after switch to online, survey finds

  3. claudia-salazar

    'Loving fathers, loving husbands:' An appeal from the wife of a detained Cuban pastor

  4. love

    If there's one thing we've learned from the pandemic, it's that local matters

  5. driscoll-video

    Mark Driscoll, Mars Hill and the lessons still being learned

  6. baby

    Pro choice or no choice?