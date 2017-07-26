'Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood' season 4: Why Keyshia Cole and ex-husband Daniel Gibson are still living together

Keyshia Cole has joined the fourth season of "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood," giving her fans a glimpse into her career and private life. In it, the 35-year-old singer-songwriter revealed that she is still living with Daniel "Booby" Gibson despite announcing that they are divorcing after six years of marriage.

Speaking to E! News' Daily Pop, Cole said she and Gibson decided to stay under one roof for the sake of their son, Daniel Hiram Gibson Jr. They apparently wanted their 7-year-old son to live a life with both of his parents around.

"I didn't know my biological father growing up," Cole said. "So, it's kind of a strong emotional situation for me because I want DJ to have everything that I didn't... It's not about me and him at this point. My son is seven, he needs his father."

Cole added that she and Gibson will remain living together until the latter gets back on his feet financially. When asked for further details, the "Next Time (Won't Give My Heart Away)" hitmaker advised fans to continue watching the VH1 reality show to see how things turn out.

Despite the troubles with her personal life, Cole's music career has never been better. In fact, her seventh album titled "11:11 Reset" is set to be released sometime this year.

Advertisement

"11:11 Reset," which is all about her high-profile breakup with Gibson, features a number of big-name guests including Young Thug and DJ Khaled. It is her follow up to 2014's "Point of No Return" and her first since she signed a new record deal with Epic Records.

"I've been working on this album for a minute now," Cole said in an interview with Rap-Up. "It's been a blessing to be able to have Epic [Records] on my team and me be on Epic's team with [CEO] L.A. Reid and [Sony Music chairman] Doug Morris."

"Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" season 4 airs every Monday at 8 p.m. EDT on VH1.