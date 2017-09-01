'Longmire' season 6 release date news, plot rumors: Final season to premiere in October?

"Longmire" is up for its sixth and final season. YouTube/Netflix

It is a bittersweet feeling to be anticipating a show's final season. It certainly applies to the fans of the Netflix series "Longmire," as it is already on its sixth and final season. While it can be assumed that season 6 is going to premiere this month, keeping with the previous seasons that premiered around the same time – it seems that it will not be the case this time.

Netflix has released the shows that will be coming to the streaming service for September, and "Longmire" season 6 is not on the list. Speculation is high that Netflix will bring "Longmire" season 6 in at a much later date. Would it perhaps be in October? This is based on the information that was found on the season 5 DVD release, which will be happening in the latter part of September.

The DVD of the previous season usually comes in a few weeks before the premiere of the new season. This will give fans or casual viewers to catch up on the current season before season 6 comes out.

On the bright side, the delay of the premiere will definitely build up the hype and anticipation towards "Longmire's" final season. Fans are excited to see what is to come for the show's characters and how things will come to an end.

Lou Diamond Phillips' character Henry Standing Bear is revealed to be sharing a lot of scenes with Jacob Nighthorse (A Martinez) and Mathias (Zahn McClarnon) all throughout the sixth installment. While it is unclear why he will be with the two characters a lot, it might have something to do with his legal history which is tied to Mathias. His dealings with the Malachi Strand will connect him to Jacob.

Fans should not lose hope when "Longmire" ends though, as Robert Taylor, who plays Sheriff Walt Longmire, revealed that there is talks about a "Longmire" movie. Taylor hinted that this will most likely happen, so if the movie is going to be in development, then fans will get a chance to see their beloved characters one more time.