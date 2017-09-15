Local churches open doors to commuters caught up in London tube bucket bomb

Churches in south-west London opened their doors this morning to commuters caught up in the London Tube bucket bomb terror attack.

Members of the London Fire Brigade stand by cordon near Parsons Green tube station Reuters

Church leaders also called for prayers after the attack, after which 19 people were taken to hospital.

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby tweeted: 'Praying for all those caught up in this morning's terror incident at #ParsonsGreen, especially those who have sustained injuries or trauma.'

Archbishop of Westminster Cardinal Vincent Nichols said: 'I am dismayed at yet another cowardly attack on innocent people, including young children, as they were commuting to work and school this morning. I pray for all who were injured in the blast and in the ensuing stampede, and for all who were affected by the incident. May God grant them and all Londoners peace and strength our resolve to stand against such evil acts.'

He praised the emergency services and all those who rushed to help the shocked and injured.

'The generous actions of those who rushed to tend to the wounded and those who were in shock demonstrate all that is good in humanity as a small number seek to divide out society. We should all be alert, but remain calm.'

Dr Graham Tomlin, Bishop of Kensington, said: 'In recent months, London has repeatedly shown strength and solidarity in the face of adversity. We had truly hoped we would not be here again so soon.'

He offered prayers for the injured and the emergency services.

Local churches including St Dionis in Parsons Green opened their doors to provide refuge and refreshments.

And the Church of England also tweeted prayers:

'Prayers for the emergency services & all those caught up in the #ParsonsGreen #LondonUnderground incident this morning.'