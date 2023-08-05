Lizzo backing dancers allege Christianity was pushed on them

The lawsuit filed by some of Lizzo's backing dancers this week includes allegations that Christianity was forced onto them.

The claims by three of Lizzo's former dancers range from sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment to "religious and racial harassment, false imprisonment, interference with prospective economic advantage and other allegations", NBC reports.

The religious harassment claims relate to Lizzo's dance captain Shirlene Quigley and not to Lizzo.

The dancers allege that they were forced to attend and engage in prayer sessions against their will.

"While it was not an official requirement for team members to participate in these prayers, it became clear that engagement was compulsory," the lawsuit reads.

It also accuses Quigley of "taking every opportunity to proselytise" to the dancers and alleges that she refused to stop when they complained.

Both Lizzo and Quigley have denied the allegations on Instagram.

Lizzo called them "false accusations" and "sensationalized stories", while Quigley also called them "false" and said that they were "baseless" and profoundly hurtful".

Quigley is open about her Christian faith and in her Instagram bio she says, "I [heart] Jesus and dance a lot."