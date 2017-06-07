Entertainment
The Mummy review: evil has never been so bad
Revelation 17: The prostitute on the scarlet beast
Enter stage right: The conservative Christian DUP party, new kingmakers of Westminster?
Iraqi Christian girl kidnapped by ISIS returns home after 3 years missing
Alleged abuser John Smyth is expelled from his church in South Africa
AS IT HAPPENED: How the night of the general election unfolded
ANALYSIS: May brazens it out – for now – but fragile Tories could well yet implode
Did God swing the British election – or was it the Russians?
7 celebrities you might not have known are Christian
'Crackpot bigotry'? Anti-gay pastor Scott Lively appeals against judge's 'prejudicial' comments

LG G6 Pro, LG G6 Plus specs, release date news: Storage increased, more diverse price points

Maria Agcopra

LG is releasing the new LG G6 Plus and LG G6 Pro in June.Wikimedia Commons/LG

LG is giving its flagship phone LG G6 an upgrade for 2017. The company is launching two new variations of the phone by the end of June: the LG G6 Plus and the LG G6 Pro.

The announcement was confirmed by South Korean news agency ETNews (via CNet). According to the report, the LG G6 Plus will get an internal storage upgrade to 128 GB of storage. It will also have wireless charging capabilities, a feature that will be available only for the U.S. release. The LG G6 Plus will be sold at around $891.

The regular LG G6, on the other hand, will still be priced at approximately $801. It will offer two storage capacity options: 32 GB and 64 GB.

The LG G6 Pro, on the other hand, will come in smaller storage capacity at 32 GB. It will be the cheapest variant in LG's G6 line, sold at around $704. Considering that it is still more affordable than the regular LG G6 even with the 32GB storage capacity, there are speculations that some features may have been removed in order to warrant a cheaper price.

So far, the storage capacity is the only thing that sets apart the LG G6 Pro and LG G6 Plus from their predecessor. According to GSM Arena, the new variants will still run on the Snapdragon 821 and will have a 5.7-inch Full Vision display.

Advertisement

The LG G6 Pro and LG G6 Plus will be available in South Korea at the end of this month through three local mobile carriers, after which it be released in more territories across the globe.

Despite the LG G6's significantly larger display and dual-rear cameras, it is still faced with a tough competitor in Samsung's Galaxy S8. The new diversity in LG's G6 models, however, presents a wider portfolio that will fit every consumer's budget.

More News in Entertainment
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY