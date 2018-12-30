Let asylum seekers work, says Archbishop of York

(Photo: Unsplash/Dave Reed)

The Archbishop of York has called for a change to regulations in order to allow UK asylum seekers to work while they wait for a decision.

Dr John Sentamu said in the Guardian that the family of the infant Jesus had only escaped King Herod by fleeing to Egypt, where it was 'likely' that Joseph had put his carpentry skills to use to earn money.

Writing on Holy Innocents Day on Friday, he said that modern-day asylum seekers should also be granted the right to work so that they can look after themselves.

'At this time of celebration and giving, people awaiting asylum claims can't even work to survive. That has to change,' he said.

'After fleeing their homes in search of safety, today's asylum seekers also find themselves in a new and unfamiliar country and many will have spent this holiday thousands of miles from their families, friends and support networks.

'Any hope for what the new year may bring is often tainted by the anxiety that comes with waiting for a decision on an asylum claim.'

Under current rules, asylum seekers in the UK are not allowed to work while they wait for a decision on their application, even though this can take months or sometimes even years.

If the asylum seekers have exhausted their own funds, their only other option is to turn to churches and charities or apply for government benefits, which include a place to live and a weekly cash allowance of £37.75.

The benefits are intended for asylum seekers on the brink of destitution but the charity Refugee Action has previously complained that applicants have to wait months before receiving any help.

Dr Sentamu said working was a 'common sense' solution to the problem of poverty that would also benefit the UK economy and reduce the burden on the state.

'It would help new refugees to integrate more effectively, as long periods outside of the labour market inevitably take a toll on self-confidence, skills and employability. Perhaps most importantly, it would give back dignity to people seeking asylum in what is otherwise a draining and degrading system.' he said.

He added: 'Listening to asylum seekers' stories of persecution, displacement and loss, I hear the noble traits of bravery, determination and endurance. It is in no one's interest to have these individuals forced into inactivity. I have no doubt that their contributions to our society would be significant – if we let them.'

The Lift the Ban coalition, which is lobbying for a change to the rules, claims that asylum seekers would contribute £42m to the economy if they were allowed to work.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid said earlier this month that there were no plans at present to lift the ban on working but that he would like to review it.