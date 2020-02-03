Last seminarian held by kidnappers has been killed

The last seminarian to be held by kidnappers in Nigeria has been killed.

Michael Nnadi, 18, was one of four students to be abducted by armed assailants from a Catholic seminary in Kaduna state last month.

They were abducted from the Good Shepherd Catholic Major Seminary on the night of January 8.

The other three students - Pius Kanwai, 19, Peter Umenukor, 23, and Stephen Amos, 23 - were all later released.

Also killed by the abductors was the wife of medical doctor Philip Ataga, who had been kidnapped from the family home in Juji, Kaduna, on January 24. The kidnappers had demanded a ransom for her release, which was not met.

Their bodies were discovered at the side of a road.

Bishop Matthew Hasaan Kukah, of Sokoto, said: "With a very heavy heart, I wish to inform you that our dear son, Michael was murdered by the bandits on a date we cannot confirm. He and the wife of a doctor were arbitrarily separated from the group and killed."

Bishop Kukah said that he had broken the news to Nnadi's mother and was providing pastoral support.

"The Lord knows best. Let's remain strong and pray for the repose of his soul," he added.