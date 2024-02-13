Lakewood church shooting suspect had criminal history

New details have emerged in the shooting at Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church on Sunday afternoon.

Police have named the suspect as Genesse Ivonne Moreno, 36, who was shot dead at the scene by two off-duty officers.

She was clad in a trench coat when she walked into the Houston-based megachurch shortly before a Spanish-language service and opened fire, injuring two, including a child who remains in critical condition.

Law enforcement said that "antisemitic writings" were uncovered during a recent search and Houston Police's homicide chief Christopher Hassig told reporters that two weapons were recovered from the scene, including an assault rifle with a "Palestine" sticker.

"There was a sticker on the buttstock of the rifle that stated 'Palestine.' A sticker simply stated 'Palestine' on the buttstock," he said.

While police are still working to establish a motive, he added that Moreno had a history of mental health issues and a dispute involving her ex-husband's family, some of whom are Jewish, may be a factor.

"We do have some facts that she was put under an emergency detention order by Houston police officers, we believe in 2016. We do believe that she does have a mental health history that is documented through us and through interviews with family members," Hassig said.

"And we do want to say that through our investigation, I mentioned antisemitic writing. We do believe that there was a familial dispute that has taken place between her ex-husband and her ex-husband's family. And some of those individuals are Jewish, so we believe that that might possibly be where all of this stems from."