King Charles meets religious leaders on last day of Kenya trip

King Charles spent the final day of his Kenya trip meeting religious leaders in Mombasa.

In the morning he visited the 16th century Mandhry Mosque, a World Heritage site, before going to the Anglican Memorial Cathedral where he sat down with religious leaders from the Coast Interfaith Council of Clerics.

They included the Bishop of Mombasa, Dr Alphonse Baya, Hindu, Muslim and African traditional faith leaders, and Kenyan Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

Together they discussed ways to promote peace, security and development on the Kenyan coast after a rise in extremism, kidnappings and killings in the region.

A plaque was unveiled to mark the King's visit to the cathedral.

King Charles spent four days in Kenya - his first visit to a Commonwealth country since ascending to the throne.

Earlier in his visit, the King expressed his "greatest sorrow and the deepest regret" for violence during the time of Britain's colonial rule, and the "abhorrent and unjustifiable acts of violence" perpetrated against Kenyans who fought for independence.

This December will mark 60 years since Kenya gained its independence from Britain.