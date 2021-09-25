Kenneth Copeland wants private jet to avoid vaccine mandates

Kenneth Copeland has suggested donations could help him avoid Covid-19 vaccine requirements put in place by airline travel by funding the costs of a private jet.

The prosperity preacher was soliciting donations during a million dollar "Victorython" fundraiser this week.

The 84-year-old head of Kenneth Copeland Ministries suggested vaccine mandates were the mark of the beast, although he said it was up to individuals whether they wanted to actually take the vaccine or not.

"The time has come for ministries, particularly traveling ministries, to have some other method of travel other than the airlines," he claimed.

"You get into this situation, 'We're not going to let you fly unless you're vaccinated.' Well, to me, that's the mark of the beast."

He added, "Not the vaccination. I'm not taking the vaccination, but you can do what you wanna do."

It is reported that Copeland owns a private airport next to his Texas estate. He once told fellow prosperity pastor Jesse Duplantis that by flying private he could avoid getting into "a long tube with a bunch of demons".

Duplantis also appeared during this week's fundraiser and bragged about being a multi-millionaire and owning a private jet.

"They said 'do you own a jet?'. Yes, you can have it the day after the rapture, it's yours, cos Jesse is going to Heaven," he said.

He also made the astonishing claim that Jesus hadn't returned yet because people aren't giving enough.

"I honestly believe this, that the reason Jesus hasn't come is because people are not giving the way God told them to give," he said.

"When you understand, you can speed up the time," he added.