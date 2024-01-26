Keir Starmer praises faith groups

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer praised faith groups at a summit on Monday.

Ahead of this year's general elections, he is asking civic and faith groups to partner with Labour in achieving its goals for national renewal.

He told the summit of civic and faith leaders on Monday that they had "a unique and vital role in this country, building the relationships and the shared values that shape our national life".

He went on to say that they were often the "glue" holding together different stakeholders in the community and helping to come up with solutions to different challenges.

He recalled the vital role of places of worship during the pandemic when they acted as vaccination centres, and the role they continue to play as community hubs.

"This an opportunity for hope ... to create a society of service," said Starmer.

Shadow Cabinet Ministers Yvette Cooper, Wes Streeting, Bridget Phillipson and Thangam Debbonaire and Shadow Faith Minister Maeve Sherlock also attended the summit.