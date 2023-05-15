Justin Welby fined for speeding

Staff writer

A spokesman for the Archbishop of Canterbury said he had tried several times to pay the fine.(Photo: Lambeth Conference)

The Archbishop of Canterbury has been fined more than £500 for speeding in London.

The Evening Standard reports that Archbishop Justin Welby was caught speeding on 2 October while driving 25mph in a 20mph zone along the Albert Embankment towards his official residence, Lambeth Palace. 

He was convicted last week, days after crowning King Charles III in Westminster Abbey and on the same day as he delivered a speech in Parliament condemning the government's Illegal Migration Bill. 

He was given three penalty points and fined £300 for the speeding offence as well as £90 in costs and a £120 victim surcharge. 

He was convicted by Lavender Hill Magistrates' Court but was not required to appear in person at the hearing. 

A Lambeth Palace spokesman told The Telegraph that the Archbishop was unaware that the case "had gone to court".

"He has tried to resolve this and pay the fine three times," the spokesman said.

"He has all the paperwork to prove that he has tried to pay. Admin errors seem to be causing problems."

