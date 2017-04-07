Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez news: Pop singer currently dating lookalike of his ex?

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez may have broken up quite some time ago, but their relationship once again made headlines when the actor was seen with a woman who resembles his ex-girlfriend after his concert in Rio de Janeiro. They were next spotted cuddling in the back of a car.

Internet sleuths looked for details about the mystery woman. Marie Claire revealed that she may be Luciana Chamone, a dark-haired Brazilian model who is quite popular on the social media site Instagram, having 100,000 followers. Unfortunately, dating Bieber has its own downsides, as Chamone has received a lot of hate from the pop star's fans, who call themselves "Beliebers." She posted a quote that said "Make people feel good about themselves," possibly in response to the negative comments she received since the rumor started.

Bieber and Chamone have yet to make an official statement about the status of their relationship, despite the gossip the emerged in the aftermath of their photos circulating the Internet.

Gomez is currently dating Abel Tesfaye, who is more popularly known as The Weeknd, the ex-boyfriend of Gigi Hadid. Their relationship seems to be serious. There is even buzz that she and The Weeknd are already planning to get married. However, Gossip Cop debunked this rumor, citing an unnamed but trustworthy source close to the singer-actress who says that she is not thinking about marriage yet. However, The Hollywood Gossip reported that the two are planning to buy a house together. NYMag.com recently reported that the two are planning to spend Easter together.

Bieber and Gomez had a long-running on-and-off relationship before they finally called it quits. Their breakup may not have been a good one, given that both parties have given negative comments about the other one in multiple instances. The two had a fight on social media last year when Bieber was rumored to be dating Sofia Richie. Despite the drama, some of their fans continue to hope that they will reconcile and get back together.