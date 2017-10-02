'Justice League' news: Character posters revealed; Superman to come back evil?

The "Justice League" assemble in the upcoming film premiering Nov. 17 YouTube/Warner Bros. Pictures

The countdown clock for "Justice League" is ticking steadily and with less than two months left until the movie premiere, Warner Bros. Pictures is giving fans a steady stream of teasers that will keep the hype going.

Specifically, the studio released a set of character portraits for each Justice League member: Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), The Flash (Ezra Miller), Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher).

Get a new look at the #JusticeLeague - prints available in October - Check back soon for details. pic.twitter.com/zYirnR4RBI — Justice League Movie (@justiceleaguewb) September 29, 2017

Each poster features the profile of a Justice League member, set to a plain, colorful background.

Much like the rest of the film's marketing campaign, Superman (Henry Cavill) is notably absent in the promotional materials, with only a few allusions to the red-caped hero.

In the summer trailer for the film, Batman is shown looking at a hero in a red cape, although it appears to only be a hologram.

Later, Alfred the Butler (Jeremy Irons) greets the cape-wearing hero, saying, "He'd say you'd come. Let's hope it's not too late."

While Superman has been missing in action in posters and trailers, that does not mean that the Man of Steel will be absent from the film.

In a recent interview with Billboard, "Justice League" composer Danny Elfman dropped a hint about what could be Superman's role in the film.

"I also had two minutes where I had the pleasure of saying, 'Let's do John Williams' Superman' and that for me was heaven, because now I have a melody to twist," Elfman said. "And I'm using it in an actually very dark way, in a dark moment."

That Superman will be on the villain's side in the upcoming film is not a new idea. In fact, fans have long speculated that the hero might not be much of a hero in "Justice League.

Will Superman turn out to be evil? Will the Justice League be complete again? Fans need not worry, as there may be more clues to be revealed soon. Rumors suggest that the final movie trailer will be released in a week.

"Justice League" hits theaters on Friday, Nov. 17.