Josh Duggar barred from returning to family home

Former reality star Josh Duggar has been released on bail for child porn charges but must stay with a third party.

Duggar, 33, who used to be a regular on 19 Kids and Counting, was released from Washington County Detention Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Thursday.

The condition for bail was that he would not be allowed to return to the family home shared with his pregnant wife Anna and six young children.

He will instead spend the months until his trial on July 6 with friends of his parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

LaCount Reber and his wife Maria reportedly agreed to take Duggar in after they were approached by Jim Bob and Michelle, who they have been friends with for several years.

They told the judge their home does not have wifi, only a dial-up connection, the Daily Mail reports.

The Rebers are Christians like Jim Bob and Michelle. LaCount works with the US Department of Veterans Affairs and used to serve as a volunteer chaplain at the detention center where Duggar was held until his release on bail.

Duggar, who denies the charges, will be allowed to visit his children so long as Anna is present, and he will have to wear an electronic tag.

During the virtual hearing to determine his bail, a Homeland Security agent testified that images found on Duggar's computer were among the "top five of the worst of the worst that I've ever had to examine."

19 Kids and Counting was axed from TLC in 2015 after allegations of child molestation against Duggar came to light.

In a statement shared with Us Weekly, TLC said it is "saddened to learn about the continued troubles involving Josh Duggar. ... 19 Kids and Counting has not aired since 2015. TLC canceled the show on the heels of prior allegations against Josh Duggar and he has not appeared on air since then."