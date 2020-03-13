Joel Osteen suspends public services over coronavirus outbreak

Staff writer
Joel Osteen preaches at Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas in April 2017.(Photo: Lakewood Church)

Joel Osteen is moving services at his Lakewood megachurch to online only as coronavirus continues to spread around the US. 

The decision was taken to suspend public worship services at his Houston church after the city's mayor, Sylvester Turner, declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency. 

As of Friday morning, there were over 1,600 confirmed cases in the US and 40 deaths.

Lakewood is one of the biggest churches in the US, filling out the Compaq Center - former home of the Houston Rockets basketball team - with around 50,000 worshippers each week. 

In an email alert, the church said its public services were being halted in light of the guidance from the mayor's office "along with the fact that Lakewood draws such large numbers of international visitors each week". 

"While we apologize for any inconvenience this causes to our members and visitors, we feel that this move is necessary to ensure the well-being of all of the citizens of this great city, especially the most vulnerable among us," the email reads. 

The church will instead be broadcasting its services and assessing the situation "week by week" in line with official guidance. 

"[We] hope to resume the assembly in the very near future," the church said. 

Most Read

  1. Mike Pence prays with coronavirus task force for God's help; Liberals and atheists mock

  2. Coronavirus outbreak is an opportunity for proclaiming the Gospel, says Harvest Pastor Greg Laurie

  3. Pastor sister of actor Matthew Broderick tests positive for coronavirus

  4. In the face of coronavirus panic, how can we move beyond fear?

  5. Worship artist Jeremy Camp says loss of first wife to cancer was 'hardest part' of his life

  6. Archbishops tell churches to be prepared for 'all reasonable eventualities' in updated coronavirus guidance

  7. Wouldn't it be good if someone said that Christians were different?

  8. Christian MP Nadine Dorries diagnosed with coronavirus

  9. New Christian coalition launched to support the bereaved

More News

  1. pivi-rsnen

    Christian MP condemns 'completely absurd' criminal investigations into LGBT beliefs

  2. goals

    The key to enduring suffering

  3. st-eanswythe

    Remains of England's earliest saint discovered

  4. church

    Steep drop in the number of practising Christians in America

  5. mark-wahlberg

    Prayer is 'the most important thing', says Mark Wahlberg

  6. craig-groeschel

    Craig Groeschel in self-isolation after attending Willow Creek summit cut short due to coronavirus

  7. coronavirus-prayers

    Prayers for the coronavirus outbreak