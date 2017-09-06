Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard shut down fundraising campaign amid negative feedback

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard from TLC's "Counting On." TLC

"Counting On" stars Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard launched and then subsequently shut down a fundraising campaign to fund the latter's enrollment in a church ministry program amid negative fan reactions.

The couple initially launched a fundraising campaign on PureCharity asking fans for $6,500 in donations to be used for Dillard's enrollment in Cross Church School of Ministry (CCSM), a program that would allow him to continue doing missionary work.

"BIG NEWS! For the next year, I will be serving through a program at my home church, called the Cross Church School of Ministry!" he wrote on PureCharity. "I am so excited about this incredible opportunity for further ministry development, and I would like to invite you to share in this excitement with me."

However, the couple shut down the fundraising campaign after just three days, generating only $125 in donations. Many fans have reacted negatively to the couple's move since the two had written on the Duggar family website that they would cease asking for donations to fund their missionary work.

"Beginning this month, we are discontinuing Dillard Family Ministries and will no longer be accepting donations through this organization," the couple's statement read.

This isn't the first time the couple tried to reach out to fans for monetary help. They also attempted a fundraising campaign for their previous ministry in August but ceased the campaign after two weeks.

The couple has not revealed the reason why they shut down their ministry. However, reports stated that no recognized institution would grant them a license or funding to work as missionaries.

Moreover, the couple's applications to the International Mission Board was rejected with the Southern Baptist Convention rejecting them because they did not meet the organization's ministry requirements.

With several failed attempts at funding, it remains to be seen if Dillard will push through with his missionary work.