Jarrid Wilson's wife shares the last photo they took together alongside touching message about hope

Jarrid Wilson's wife Juli has shared the last picture they took together before his tragic suicide in September.

The black and white image showed the couple smiling while holding one of their kids. It was posted to Instagram with a caption that explained how it was taken just five hours before he passed away.

In an honest update, she admitted it had been hard without her husband but also shared what she was learning.

"This is the last photo Jarrid and I ever took together, about 5 hours before he passed away. We were watching our oldest son at his first baseball practice," she said.

"Today, I took Finch to his last game of the season.

"I can't lie, it has been so hard to walk on that field alone every Saturday morning. But here we are, we did it...and Finchy loved every minute of it.

"I've been learning there's so much beauty in just showing up. I don't always feel like it, but that's where discipline comes in - doing something tough now that will benefit us later."

Jarrid's suicide came as a huge shock to the global Christian community. Before his death, he had been a committed campaigner on mental health issues and jointly ran a project with Juli offering support to people struggling with suicidal thoughts.

Following his death, Juli said she would continue the work they started together.

In her Instagram update, Juli spoke about her hope for the future and offered a strong word of encouragement for other people going through hard times.

"Keep looking up, showing up and reaching out. This isn't the end of your story. God has so much more for you than you could ask or imagine. I truly believe the best really is yet to come."