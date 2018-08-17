Italy's evangelicals launch relief fund after bridge disaster

Evangelical Christians in Italy have launched an appeal fund in aid of victims of the bridge collapse on Tuesday that killed at least 39 people.

The catastrophic collapse of the Morandi bridge saw vehicles falling 50 metres to the ground during a torrential rainstorm. Authorities say between 10 and 20 people are still unaccounted for.

Reuters Firefighters and rescue workers at the site of the collapsed Morandi Bridge.

According to the Italian Evangelical Alliance, among the dead was the sister of an evangelical pastor, identified by Evangelical Focus as 24-year-old Stella Boccia, whose brother is an Assemblies of God pastor in the region of Pisa. She died with her fiancé Carlos Jesús Erasto Trujillo, 27, from Perú, as they were returning from a holiday.

More than 600 people had to leave their apartments below the remaining spans of the bridge for fear of further collapse. Officials have decided the buildings will be demolished as it would be too dangerous to leave them there. The Italian Evangelical Alliance said that at least one evangelical family was among them.

Its statement said: 'For these brothers and sisters in Christ our prayer is that the Lord will provide consolation and what they need immediately and long-term.'

Funds raised via the EA will go to churches in Genoa to help with relief and spiritual work.

Reuters Coffins with the bodies of the deceased are resting at the Genoa Trade Fair and Exhibition Centre.

The statement continued: 'Our prayer is for the city of Genova as a whole, for its people, families, economic activities, its political authorities in this time of grief and research of what caused the collapse. We pray for the relaunching of "normal" social and economic life in the city after such a tragedy. It is essential that what happened will be accounted for and responsabilities will be ascertained so that tragedies like this will no longer happen.'

It concluded with an appeal to 'take advantage of what happened to receive afresh the invitation to repent from our sins and believe in the gospel (Luke 13:4-5) trusting the only "way" that is open and reliable, Jesus Christ, who will never collapse and who will certainly lead to the Heavenly Father (John 14:6) all those who trust him.'

A state funeral for most of the victims is due to be held on Saturday morning at the port city's Exhibition and Trade Centre, led by Genoa's archbishop, Cardinal Angelo Bagnasco, and attended by President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

But some families have said they will boycott the event and hold their own private services, as a sign of protest against what they say was negligence that caused the bridge to collapse.

The government has declared Saturday a national day of mourning. The state funeral will be televised live and state broadcaster RAI said will not air any advertising as a sign of respect for the victims.