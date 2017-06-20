Israeli dig uncovers lost jewellery and remains stretching back 6,000 years

x

The site at Tittora Hill, Modiʻin, Israel, where remains stretch back 6,000 years. Israel Antiquities Authority

An archaeological dig in Israel has uncovered a collection of 900-year old women's jewellery and remains dating as old as 6,000 years.

The digging project by the Israel Antiquities Authority at Tittora Hill in Modiʻin has seen 2,500 students from local schools joining volunteers to excavate an ancient Crusader fortress.

What has been uncovered so far is very promising for future work, the archaeologists say.

Avraham Tendler, excavation director for the Israel Antiquities Authority, said: 'The students and volunteers from Modiʻin have exposed the inner courtyard of the Crusader fortress. Here, the fortress's occupants cooked and baked for hundreds of years during the Middle Ages, some 900 years ago.

'Ancient clay ovens (tabuns), cooking pots, jars, serving dishes, and a table were discovered in the ancient kitchen, as well as numerous remains of food such as olive pits, pulses, charred grape pips, and animal bones. It seems that the cooks of the time were not sufficiently careful with the jewellery they wore while cooking and baking, since numerous pieces of jewellery have been found in the excavation, some made of bronze and silver.'

Volunteer archaeologist Mati Yohananoff found most of the jewellery. 'Throughout the entire site, we have found many metal objects including coins, rings, bracelets and cosmetic tools,' he said. 'These finds indicate the kind of activity traditionally associated with women's domestic work.'

Remains found at the site stretch even further back, however, through several ages of human history up to the Chalcolithic period, about 6,000 years ago.

The hill is on the main ascent route from the coastal plain to Jerusalem.

The mayor of Modiʻin, Haim Bibas, praised the 'tremendous success' of the dig, and hopes to make the hill site as accessible to as many as possible in the future. He said: 'Tittora Hill symbolises the connection between ancient Modiʻin and the glorious history of this part of the country, and the modern city that exists today.'