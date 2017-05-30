Is Theresa May really the party leader who is 'most like Jesus'? Some people think so

x

According to new research, Theresa May has been voted the party leader who is 'most like Jesus' by listeners of a Christian radio station.

Almost half of those who took part in the poll voted for the UK Prime Minister. Matt Cardy

Almost 46 per cent of believers who took part in the poll said that the current UK Prime Minister reminded them most of the Son of God.

Despite sharing the same initials as Jesus Christ – and, as the Mirror reported, having a beard – fewer than one in three said Jeremy Corbyn resembles Christ. Liberal Democratic leader and committed Christian Tim Farron came in third with just 20 percent.

May is the daughter of an Anglican vicar and attends services at her local church every Sunday. In November 2016, May said her Christian faith helps her make difficult decisions and that her belief in God means she has faith in her gut instinct even when she has been criticised for her decision making process.

Many members of the public were rather surprised by the results of the survey, by Premier Christian Radio, and took to social media to share their views.

Jo Drayton wrote : 'Was this research published on 1st April? Otherwise it makes no sense to me at all!'

Philip Steer wrote : 'Christian Values? Please show me where they are in the party manifesto ... please do, I have all day.'

While others on social media confessed to seeing the similarities between Christ and the current UK Prime Minister.

Darach Conneely said : 'To be fair, I can see the similarities, like Jesus telling the sick they were healed or the man who'd been chronically ill for 38 years. 'Get up, take your bedroll and start walking!'

Nearly 2,000 people took part in the research which also concluded slightly more than 50 per cent of Christians plan to vote for the Tories in next week's General Election.

The poll put Labour on 27 per cent, the Lib Dems on 13 per cent, Ukip on 2.5 per cent and the Greens on 2 per cent.

The research also asked participants whether they will pray before entering the polling booth and whether it matters if the Prime Minister is a Christian or not.