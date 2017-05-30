Entertainment
Is Theresa May really the party leader who is 'most like Jesus'? Some people think so
Egypt bus attack victims refused to renounce Christian faith before being shot, bishop confirms
Martha Collison, the Christian star of Great British Bake Off, is passionate about helping families ...
Muslim Peer Baroness Warsi says she hopes Islamic face veil will disappear from Britain in next 20 ...
How your church can use the Reformation anniversary as a gospel opportunity
Evangelical church members accused of trying to beat 'homosexual demons' out of former member 'to ...
Labour vows to defend Christians' right to wear crosses at work
Ruth, the ultimate pilgrim: How the Jewish festival of Shavuot can help heal Manchester's wounds
Priest abducted by Islamists appears in video appealing for Philippines to stop military offensive
Justin Trudeau urges Pope Francis to apologise for Catholic abuse of indigenous children

Is Theresa May really the party leader who is 'most like Jesus'? Some people think so

Sarah Oladokun

According to new research, Theresa May has been voted the party leader who is 'most like Jesus' by listeners of a Christian radio station.

Almost half of those who took part in the poll voted for the UK Prime Minister.Matt Cardy

Almost 46 per cent of believers who took part in the poll said that the current UK Prime Minister reminded them most of the Son of God.

Despite sharing the same initials as Jesus Christ – and, as the Mirror reported, having a beard – fewer than one in three said Jeremy Corbyn resembles Christ. Liberal Democratic leader and committed Christian Tim Farron came in third with just 20 percent.

May is the daughter of an Anglican vicar and attends services at her local church every Sunday. In November 2016, May said her Christian faith helps her make difficult decisions and that her belief in God means she has faith in her gut instinct even when she has been criticised for her decision making process.

Many members of the public were rather surprised by the results of the survey, by Premier Christian Radio, and took to social media to share their views.

Advertisement

Jo Drayton wrote : 'Was this research published on 1st April? Otherwise it makes no sense to me at all!'

Philip Steer wrote : 'Christian Values? Please show me where they are in the party manifesto ... please do, I have all day.'

While others on social media confessed to seeing the similarities between Christ and the current UK Prime Minister.

Darach Conneely said : 'To be fair, I can see the similarities, like Jesus telling the sick they were healed or the man who'd been chronically ill for 38 years. 'Get up, take your bedroll and start walking!'

Nearly 2,000 people took part in the research which also concluded slightly more than 50 per cent of Christians plan to vote for the Tories in next week's General Election.

The poll put Labour on 27 per cent, the Lib Dems on 13 per cent, Ukip on 2.5 per cent and the Greens on 2 per cent.

The research also asked participants whether they will pray before entering the polling booth and whether it matters if the Prime Minister is a Christian or not.

More News in Entertainment
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Related news
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY