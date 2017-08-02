Is huge total solar eclipse on August 21 a sign of the end times? Christian theorist says 'sound the trumpet'

x

The upcoming solar eclipse on August 21st could be a sign of the end of times, say some Christians Photo: Reuters/Howard Burditt

A huge total solar eclipse will take place over the United States this month and for some Christians, it's a clear sign from God that the last days prophesied in the Bible are upon us.

The eclipse is already causing a lot of excitement in the astronomy community and it even has its own dedicated website calling it the Great American Eclipse. Millions of Americans are expected to head out to see it and the website tells enthusiastic sky-watchers where they can best catch a glimpse.

It promises to be quite a spectacle as this particular eclipse will span from coast to coast of the United States, an unusual occurance for solar eclipses.

But it's not only sky-watchers who are getting excited about it. The upcoming eclipse is also causing a stir among Christians who are watching for signs of the end times prophesied in the Bible.

There are several verses in the Bible that prophecy about the sun turning dark, for example Matthew 24:29 in which Jesus says the sun will be darkened after the tribulation, and in Revelation 6:12 which talks about the sun becoming 'black as sackcloth of hair' and the moon becoming 'like blood.'

For some Christians, the upcoming total solar eclipse is not just an astronomical event, it's a clear warning from God.

Pastor Mark Blitz is one of them. He told WND that solar eclipses are 'meant to be a sign from God' and that the timing of them is what makes them significant.

'When there is a total solar eclipse, it is a warning to a specific nation or nations depending on its path,' he said.

'Now this August 21, 2017, we have a total solar eclipse going over the United States. This is again at the beginning of the month of repentance on the first of Elul! Could God be giving us warning that we need to repent or judgment will be coming on the United States? The timing couldn't be clearer.'

Paul Begley, host of the Coming Apocalypse radio show also believes the Aug.21 eclipse is a 'prophetic sign' and a possible fulfilment of the Bible prophecy in Joel that talks about the sun being 'turned to darkness' before the Day of the Lord comes.

'Somebody sound the trumpet,' he said, because the eclipse could really be a sign 'we are living in the last days.'

Just a theory?