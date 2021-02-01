International community must act after arrest of Aung San Suu Kyi, say Christian leaders

Staff writer

Aung San Suu Kyi and other leaders in Myanmar have been arrested by the militaryReuters

Christians are looking to the international community to take action after a military coup in Myanmar - also called Burma. 

Christian Solidarity Worldwide's Senior Analyst for East Asia, Benedict Rogers, called for the "immediate and unconditional release" of leader Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and other pro-democracy leaders following their arrest in the coup.

"The events of the past few days and especially the past 24 hours are a desperate step backwards for Burma," he said.

"We urge all sides to engage in meaningful dialogue, peaceful talks and negotiation.

"We urge the military to respect the democratic process, and we call for international mediation to help all sides to reach an agreed way forward." 

Failing this, Rogers said the international community should impose the "toughest possible" targeted sanctions on Myanmar's military leaders and their enterprises, as well as foreign investment in those enterprises.

"There should be a stark warning: if the military reverts to the political repression of a decade or more ago, the international community will respond accordingly, and Burma will return to the dark days of isolation from which it has only recently emerged," he said.

"It is in no one's interests, and so we must urge all parties to step back from the brink."

Gina Goh, Regional Manager for South East Asia at International Christian Concern, said the developments of the past 24 hours were "extremely worrying", and showed that the Myanmar military "has little respect" for the country's constitution or "hard-earned democracy".

"The global community should stand up to its barbaric actions to ensure the South East Asian country does not recede [back to the] authoritarian military government era," she said. 

Most Read

  1. joe-biden

    Catholic bishops blast Biden over policy on overseas abortions

  2. edinburgh

    Scottish church leaders to take on Government over 'unlawful' criminalisation of public worship

  3. dublin

    Some pastors fear their churches won't survive the pandemic - report

  4. twitter

    Christian magazine suspended from Twitter over transgender tweet

  5. brussels

    Welby criticises EU after trying to control vaccine supplies into Northern Ireland

  6. valentines-day

    This Valentine's Day, I'll be celebrating long-term love

  7. uighur

    UK must do more to prevent genocide - Church leaders

More News

  1. church-of-england

    A fifth of Church of England worshippers may not return after pandemic ends

  2. dublin

    Some pastors fear their churches won't survive the pandemic - report

  3. church

    Only one in 10 Brits think Covid-19 has strengthened their faith

  4. baby

    Parliamentary motion highlights evidence of fetal pain at 12 weeks

  5. naggayi-angella-grace

    £20,000 raised for orphaned children of Covid victim praised for her strong faith

  6. bible

    The Bishop of London on how Christians can stay anchored in the chaos of Covid-19