Indi Gregory: Judge rules to remove life support from 7-month-old baby against parents' wishes

(CP) A High Court judge in the United Kingdom has ruled to remove life support from a 7-month-old baby, a decision that contradicts her parents' desire to keep their daughter alive.

Indi Gregory, the baby at the centre of this legal battle, is the daughter of Claire Staniforth and Dean Gregory from Derbyshire. The Christian Legal Centre is supporting the parents as they plan to appeal.

The baby girl is fighting a rare mitochondrial disease and is under treatment at the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham, the group said, adding that her parents and elder sisters are standing vigil at the hospital.

The Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust argued at a private High Court hearing that discontinuing life support is in the baby's "best interests" should her condition worsen.

Dean Gregory, Indi's father, expressed his dismay at the judge's decision. "We are devastated by the judge's ruling and will be appealing. ... It feels like the Trust has been given the permission they were after to legally proceed with a death sentence for Indi," he said in a statement.

He further criticized the portrayal of Indi's medical condition during the trial. "That picture was so misleading that, after hearing their evidence in court, the media reported that Indi had to be resuscitated nine times in one day. This is completely untrue," Gregory said.

He said Indi is a fighter who deserves better care from the NHS. "During her short life Indi has proved everybody wrong and deserves more time and care from the NHS rather than seeking to end her life as soon as possible," he continued.

Gregory added that the legal struggle has been overwhelming. "It is criminal that parents who are trying to do everything for their child in such difficult circumstances are taken to court and have to contend with the weight of the whole system coming against them," he said.

The father emphasized that his daughter can still experience joy. "Indi can definitely experience happiness. She cries like a normal baby. We just want to give her a chance."

CLC's Chief Executive Andrea Williams said, "Life is precious and to be protected in law. We must give people every chance to live rather than end their lives prematurely by saying it's in their best interests to die."

Earlier this month, the parents were informed with only 48 hours' notice of a legal hearing that would determine Indi's fate.

The family had been pressured to abort Indi multiple times before her birth, Gregory said earlier.

© The Christian Post