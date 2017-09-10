IFA 2017 served as venue for this year's biggest tech announcements

The North entrance of this year's IFA in Berlin. IFA official website

The month of September kicked off with quite a bang this year at Berlin, as the IFA commenced its opening ceremonies. Once again, tech giants will vie for everyone's attention with their newest gadgets, smartphones and home appliances at the world's leading consumer electronics trade show.

The trade show ran for six days, and as many as they are, there are some brands that stood out and made headlines at IFA. Listed below are some of this year's biggest announcements.

Smartphones usually dominate any tech trade show, and this year's IFA is no exception. LG made heads turn with its newest flagship phone — the LG V30. It's said to be a cheaper alternative to the Samsung Galaxy S8, with its near bezel-less display and awesome features. Sony also revealed their newest additions to the popular Xperia line — the Sony Xperia XZ1 and XZ1 Compact.

Smartwatches have also taken up a majority of everyone's attention at IFA this year. Samsung, as usual, has one of the most popular devices with the unveiling of the new Gear Fit 2 Pro. Garmin also unveiled three new devices to the Vivo line — the Vívoactive 3, Vívomove HR, and Vívosport. Priced at $600, it could be a serious competitor to the Apple Watch and Gear Fit series.

Meanwhile, some high-end camera manufacturers still aim to catch consumer's eyes, despite the popularity of using high-end smartphones to take awesome selfies. Olympus, one of the leading makers of DSLRs and high-end cameras, unveiled the E-M10 Mark III, a beginner-friendly mirrorless camera that is embedded with cool features to help beginners take awesome shots.

Other gadgets that turned heads at IFA include the new Panasonic SC-GA10 AI Speaker. Similar to Amazon Alexa, it is the brand's first-ever speaker with a built-in AI assistant. Asus gadgets also set the bar high with its own Microsoft's Windows Mixed Reality Headset, which is perfect for those looking for at least 3K resolution in a VR, and the ZenBook Flip 14, touted as the world's thinnest 2-in-1 laptop.