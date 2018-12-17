Ice sculptures at Canary Wharf highlight UK's homelessness problem

International humanitarian charity Penny Appeal unveiled five life-size ice statues symbolising homeless families at London's Canary Wharf Station to promote its winter campaign.

The frozen family depicts the plight of the 140 families in the UK who become homeless every day, and the 900 children who become homeless every month.

Left to right: Aamer Naeem, Baroness Warsi, Rt Rev Paul Hendricks and Imam Shaykh Ibrahim Mogra.

Rt Rev Paul Hendricks, Baroness Warsi and Imam Shaykh Ibrahim Mogra unveiled the ice sculptures, following a brief speech highlighting the ways in which Britain's diverse range of communities can show compassion and become more aware of homelessness during the festive period.

Asking 'What Would Jesus Do?', the campaign aims to bring people from all backgrounds together during the festive winter period.

The charity's chief executive Aamer Naeem said: 'Our campaign reaching out to help the vulnerable homeless in the UK runs all year round, but this is the season where we feel more for those in need due to the harshness of the weather.'

Many homeless people remain hidden from view during winter, choosing to bus-surf or find other means of keeping warm. Penny Appeal, which works in the UK and 30 other crisis-hit countries around the world, has placed the sculptures outside of the warm, cheerful interiors of some of London's biggest offices to inspire people to give to an otherwise invisible community.

The initiative is backed by the Christian Muslim Forum, which supports Christian-Muslim engagement.