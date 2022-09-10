'I pray for the guidance and help of Almighty God' - Charles III proclaimed King

Charles III was today proclaimed King in the presence of the Royal Family, Prime Minister, former prime ministers, politicians, the Archbishops of Canterbury and York, and other dignitaries.

The proclamation ceremony was held at St James's Palace in London on Saturday following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Making his declaration at the Accession Council, Charles III promised to follow the "inspiring example" of his mother and ended with a prayer for the "guidance and help of Almighty God".

He said: "My lords, ladies and gentlemen, it is my most sorrowful duty to announce to you the death of my beloved mother the Queen. I know how deeply you, the entire nation, and I think I may say the whole world, sympathise with me in the irreparable loss we've all suffered.

"It is the greatest consolation to me to know the sympathy expressed by so many to my sister and brothers. And that such overwhelming affection and support should be extended to our whole family in our loss."

He continued: "In taking up these responsibilities, I shall strive to follow the inspiring example I have been set in upholding constitutional government and to seek the peace, harmony and prosperity of the peoples of these islands, and of the Commonwealth realms and territories throughout the world.

"In this purpose, I know that I shall be upheld by the affection and loyalty of the peoples whose Sovereign I have been called upon to be, and that in the discharge of these duties I will be guided by the counsel of their elected parliaments.

"In all this, I am profoundly encouraged by the constant support of my beloved wife. I take this opportunity to confirm my willingness and intention to continue the tradition of surrendering the hereditary revenues, including the Crown Estate, to my Government for the benefit of all, in return for the Sovereign Grant, which supports my official duties as Head of State and Head of Nation.

"And in carrying out the heavy task that has been laid upon me, and to which I now dedicate what remains to me of my life, I pray for the guidance and help of Almighty God."

During the ceremony, King Charles - as "Defender of the Faith" took an oath over the security of the Church of Scotland, which preserves its independence.

Under the words of the oath, the King "by the Grace of God" does "faithfully promise and swear that I shall inviolably maintain and preserve the Settlement of the true Protestant Religion as established by the Laws made in Scotland in prosecution of the Claim of Right and particularly by an Act intituled 'An Act for securing the Protestant Religion and Presbyterian Church Government' and by the Acts passed in the Parliament of both Kingdoms for Union of the two Kingdoms, together with the Government, Worship, Discipline, Rights and Privileges of the Church of Scotland. So help me God."

After the ceremony, the Garter King of Arms proclaimed "God Save The King" and the National Anthem was played.