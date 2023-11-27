I look to the hills

Stressed? Confused? Bored? Alone? Heartbroken? These are common human experiences which we can go through at times.

If we look to natural means to distract or numb us from feeling these emotions, it may mask the pain for a while but in my experience it will not last too long.

I look up to the hills, but where does my help come from? My help comes from the Lord who made heaven and earth.

Psalms 121: 1-2

I know I can sometimes look to other things or people to help me. While there are helpful tools we can use when going through difficulties, like exercise, nourishing food, breathing, connection, nothing will really calm our souls like spending time alone in prayer with God.

Set your minds on things above, not on earthly things.

Colossians chapter three speaks on setting our minds on heavenly things which has helped me shift from a natural mindset to viewing life from a heavenly perspective.

Put on your new nature and be renewed as you learn to know your creator and become like him...

Colossians 3:10

We have a new nature, and we need to renew our minds as we learn more about God and become more like him. We need to remind ourselves we have Christ living in us, the Hope of Glory (Colossians 1:27)! And that we have the mind of Christ dwelling in us that we can access through prayer (1 Corinthians 2:16).

Let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts...And be thankful.

Colossians 3:15

To live and function in this world to thrive and not just to survive, I need the peace of Christ to dwell and rule in my heart.

When we or our loved ones are going through challenging times, I pray we may hang on tight to Hope, remind ourselves of who we are in Christ, and walk through life with a bold, godly confidence.