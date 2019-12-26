'I feel safe again' - Christian family enjoy Christmas at home for the first time in eight years

A Christian family have spoken of their joy at being able to celebrate Christmas at home in Syria for the first time in eight years.

Lina and Elias Ghattas and their two sons fled from Homs when most of the city was destroyed in heavy bombing in 2012.

They have been supported over the last few years by Aid to the Church in Need, which has provided rented accommodation for the family.

But the family has been able to return to their home in Homs after receiving funding from ACN to help cover the cost of repairs.

The financial assistance has made it possible to replace damaged doors and windows, and repair kitchen and bathroom fittings.

This year, their celebrations are modest - a small Christmas tree in the corner of their living room has been borrowed. It's a reminder of the challenges they still face, particularly financial.

But after so many years away, Elias said he was full of "joy" and that being back home made him feel "safe again".

"For me, returning home is like being reborn. I can't even begin to describe the joy I am feeling," he said.

"After so much suffering and uncertainty, I feel safe again... Christmas reminds me of the feeling of security that comes from being in a family."

Missing from the celebrations, though, is their older son, who was doing his two years' military service in 2011 when the war broke out. Eight years later, he is still not out of service.

Difficulties remain too for Bashar, their younger son, lost an eye when a mortar bomb exploded next to their house and has been unable to find work.

Despite this, they find encouragement in the words of a stone tablet gifted to the family by Aid to the Church in Need, which says "Jesus is my rock". The tablet has been placed by the family below their Christmas tree.

Lina said the support the family had received had given them "hope and a new chance in this life".

"We will go to church on Christmas Eve. There, we will sing Christmas songs and pray," she said.

"Then we will return home and I will prepare the traditional Syrian meal... We will sit close to the oven and celebrate until late into the night."