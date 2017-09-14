How to transform your church through song: Keith Getty's worship music conference to be broadcast around the world, live

Keith and Kristyn Getty with their band at the Houses of Parliament for a special concert honouring Keith's OBE award Dan Joliffe

Popular contemporary hymn writer Keith Getty is to broadcast his sell-out Getty Music Worship Conference: Sing! around the world from September 18 – September 20.

Hymn writers Keith and Kristyn Getty announced the 'simulcast' last night when they were honoured by Christians in Parliament to mark Keith's OBE award in June.

The evening, hosted at St Mary's Undercroft in the Palace of Westminster, celebrated the Gettys' contribution to music and hymn writing, through their re-popularising of hymns. The event marked the first occasion in which an OBE has been given to an individual who is actively involved in the world of contemporary church music.

Beyond just their work as hymn writers, Keith Getty and his wife Kristyn have spent the last decade as ambassadors of the genre. Getty's hymns, often written in collaboration with Stuart Townend, include In Christ Alone which has been the number one most-frequently-sung in UK churches for a record-setting nine consecutive years.

Getty said: 'Last night was incredibly special. Obviously to receive the OBE has been a great honour, but to sing hymns in as intimate and prestigious a venue as the chapel of St Mary's Undercroft is one of those moments neither Kristyn, nor I will ever forget.'

Alongside the OBE celebrations, the Getty's announced that their upcoming Getty Music Worship Conference: Sing! will be live simulcasted around the world from September 18 – September 20. UK audiences will have the opportunity to hear celebrated speakers including the Gettys, Alistair Begg, DA Carson, David Platt, Joni Eareckson Tada and over 50 other speakers and seminar leaders. Four thousand people will attend this sold-out conference in person from around the world, but live simulcast registration is now open and Getty is keen for the UK Church to join them.

Keith said: 'This conference is a conference for pastors and church leaders on encouraging and reforming congregational worship. We want to celebrate how worship transforms individuals, families and churches, and strengthen and encourage congregational singing in churches. We would love for churches across the British Isles to register for the live simulcast and be equipped to release even greater potential through their worship.'

The simulcast will include an exclusive concert at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee, with special guests Stuart Townend, Ricky Skaggs and more.

According to Christian Copyright Licensing InternationaI, in their licensed territories, an estimated 40-50 million people are singing Getty hymns in church services each year, while the songs' publishers, Integrity Music, believe a wider assessment of the Getty/Townend catalogue is likely to be closer to 100 million considering its popularity throughout Asia and the songs' almost unique ability to be sung in the more traditional contexts of church music as well as more contemporary settings.

Later this year, Keith and Kristyn's first book, Sing! How Worship Transforms Your Life, Family, and Church, will be published internationally by B&H (LifeWay).

To register for the Getty Music Worship Conference: Sing! live simulcast go to https://www.gettymusicworshipconference.com.