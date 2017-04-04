Horror escalates as deadly bomb and gas attack in Syria kills dozens

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

More that 50 people have been killed in Syria after a hospital was bombed while treating victims of a chemical nerve gas attack.

The bombardment of the hospital in Idlib in the rebel-held area of northern Syria led to the death of 58, including 11 children, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Many others were wounded, and in addition there were suffocation cases and other signs of gas poisoning. Some other groups put the death toll already as high as 100.

The Observatory said many people were choking and some had foam and saliva coming out of their mouths - symptoms of gas poisoning. All the children were under the age of eight.

The White Helmets civil defence group said that one of its own medical centres had been attacked.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said that if the Assad regime was proven to be responsible, it was a 'war crime' and the president of Syria must be held to account. UK Prime Minister Theresa May also condemned the attack.

The death toll is expected to rise as children and adults succumb to the gas and their subsequent injuries caused by the bombing.

The United Nations is understood to be investigating after the bombardment brought down rubble 'on top of medics as they worked', according to AFP.

François Hollande of France was among the international leaders who condemned the air strikes, and suggested Syria's President Assad was acting with the complicity of his country's allies. France called for an emergency UN Security Council meeting.

A Syrian military source strongly denied the army had used any such weapons.

Previously, the United Nations and the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons have found that various parties in the Syrian war have used chlorine, sulfur mustard gas and sarin.

Additional reporting by Reuters