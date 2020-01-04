'God has huge plans for every one of you,' Justin Bieber tells his fans

Justin Bieber has said he hopes a lot of people watch his new docuseries about his life in the limelight and are inspired to overcome their own obstacles.

The 10-part series, called "Seasons", was announced by YouTube this week and takes a behind the scenes peak with the Christian pop star in the time since he decided to take a break from his career last March to work on some "deep rooted issues".

It features some of the people closest to him, including his wife Hailey Bieber, a model and fellow Christian, and his manager Scooter Braun.

Speaking to the camera, Braun says in one preview clip: "No one's ever grown up in the history of humanity like Justin Bieber."

In another he says: "He's taken a very long break and in that time, he's found his wife, he's grown a lot, and he's ready to express himself through music again."

The series is set to premiere on YouTube on January 27, with episodes airing on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Never-before-seen footage in the docuseries includes highlights from his wedding last year to Hailey and sessions in the studio recording his first album in four years.

In a voiceover to the trailer, Bieber says: "As humans we go through so many ups and downs, so many good seasons and bad seasons, sometimes we want to give up."

On Instagram, he spoke of his hopes for the docuseries, saying, "I hope a lot of people see this and overcome their obstacles!! God has huge plans for every single one of you."

He echoed this thoughts in another post on Friday, in which he thanked Jesus and said how much he loved following the plans God has for him.

"I love making music, creating art that gives people joy!" he wrote.

"I love following the plans god has for me! I love walking with Jesus as he leads me into green pastures! I love that Jesus gave his life so that l can now walk in freedom! I'm thankful that god loved me far before I did anything to earn or deserve it!

"Which is why I am honored to spend my life giving him the RECOGNITION AND PRAISE HE DESERVES !! Thank you for loving me at my worst! YOU ARE A GOOD GOD !! Thank you Jesus!! [sic]."