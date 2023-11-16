Global South decries Church of England's 'disastrous decision' to move forward with same-sex blessings

The Global South Fellowship of Anglicans (GSFA) has said it is "saddened" by the decision of the Church of England General Synod yesterday to continue the process towards implementing same-sex blessings.

The Church's parliamentary body passed a resolution backing the introduction of standalone services of blessing on a trial basis.

The services of prayer and dedication will be based around the Prayers of Love and Faith asking that God blesses a same-sex couple and fills them with his grace.

The Church of England has said that the services will be trialled on a temporary basis "soon", while work continues towards permanent authorisation.

In a statement, the GSFA warned that Wednesday's decision would only deepen the divisions in the worldwide Anglican Communion.

It expressed its support for faithful Anglicans within the Church of England and said it wanted to "assure them of our continuing prayers and pastoral commitment as a global body".

"We are saddened to know that the General Synod of the Church of England has passed a resolution to bless same sex unions despite almost 50% of the Synod opposing the bishops' proposal," the GSFA said.

"This disastrous decision creates the same serious consequences of differentiation and division as in other provinces and further fractures our beloved Anglican Communion."

The statement ended by quoting Revelation 2:10, " ... Be faithful unto death, and I will give you the crown of life."

It was signed by Justin Badi, Archbishop of South Sudan and GSFA Chair.